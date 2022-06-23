Sidhu Moosewala’s new song SYL released, fans say ‘you will always be our legend’

Weeks after his demise, Sidhu Moosewala’s unreleased song “SYL” was released on his YouTube channel. Within an hour of its release, the video garnered over one million views.

Sidhu Moosewala’s fans were quick to flood the comments section of the video. One fan commented, “This is actually a roaring voice 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Always undefeatable. Miss u 😭😭 U will always rule our hearts 💝.” Another fan wrote, “U will always be our legend❤️ U will never be forgotten brother💪.”

A fan also appreciated the singer’s success and wrote, “The much success he got when he was alive and even after death people can’t even get in their whole lives.” Fans dropped a lot of heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawahar Ke village of Mansa on May 29. So far, Punjab Police’s investigation has revealed that the shooters were allegedly acting on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and had received support from Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar. Brar and Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder through Facebook profiles soon after the singer was shot.