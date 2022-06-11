Sidhu Moosewala birth anniversary: Family pays tribute with heartfelt video; Gippy Grewal, Diljit Dosanjh, Ammy Virk remember the singer

Days after his untimely death, fans paid their tribute to singer Sidhu Moosewala on his birth anniversary on Saturday. The singer, who passed away on May 29, would have turned 29 today. On the occasion, his parents and his team took to the late actor’s Instagram account and shared a video featuring his childhood photos. The video begins with Sidhu’s emotional moments with his mother.

As the video progresses, we get a glimpse of Sidhu Moosewala‘s childhood. The video received overwhelming response from his fans. Heartbroken fans remembered Sidhu Moosewala and tagged him as the “legend.”

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Garewal also remembered the singer. Gippy, in his post, remembered how Sidhu had the dream to become the top singer in the Punjabi music industry. He said Sidhu would also speak about how Indian artists should not compete with each other but aim to compete with international artists.

Diljit Dosanjh also shared a picture on his Instagram account. Remembering Sidhu, Dosanjh wrote that creativity never dies. Ammy Virk also shared a picture remembering the Punjabi artist.

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead near Mansa on May 29. Police said that the singer was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others, and was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital.