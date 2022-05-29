scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala: A look at the music career of ‘Legend’ singer

Sidhu Moosewala's songs glorified gun culture and violence. Moosewala, who wrote his own lyrics, also glorified caste and the rawness of village life.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Updated: May 29, 2022 7:58:55 pm
Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday.

Hailing from Moosa, a village in Punjab’s Mansa district, Sidhu Moosewala began his singing career with the duet song “G Wagon”. His ticket to fame was the hit 2017 song “So High” which was released on his YouTube channel. The 28-year-old electrical engineering graduate went on to garner 10.7 million YouTube subscribers.

After “So High”, Moosewala delivered hits like “Issa Jatt”, “Tochan”, “Selfmade”, “Famous”, “Warning Shots”, “Legend”, “47”, “Tibeyan Da Putt”, “Bambiha Bole” and “Game” among others.

In 2018, Sidhu Moosewala released his first music album PBX 1. He followed it up with Snitches Get Stitches in 2020 and Moosetape in 2021.

Sidhu Moosewala’s songs glorified gun culture and violence. Moosewala, who wrote his own lyrics, also glorified caste and the rawness of village life.

But, unlike the songs of his contemporaries in Punjabi pop and rap scene, there was hardly any objectification of women and glorification of liquor and drugs in Moosewala’s songs.

The artiste often came up with songs as a reaction to controversies. He had an uneasy relationship with several singers and composed songs to humiliate them. Moosewala also did not spare relatives, critics, journalists and ‘haters’.

His last music video “Levels” was released four days ago.

Besides singing, Sidhu Moosewala had a brief brush with acting. He played the lead role in the 2021 film Moosa Jatt. Moosewala was also seen in Yes I Am Student, Teri Meri Jodi and Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya.

