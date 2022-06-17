Sidhu Moosewala’s 295 enters Billboard Global 200 Chart, fans say ‘legends never die’

Days after his passing, Sidhu Moosewala’s popular song 295 has entered Billboard Global 200 Chart. The song is a new entry in the chart and is presently placed at 154. This is the first song of the late singer to have entered the global chart of Billboard.

Released in July 2021, the song has over 198 million views just on YouTube. Moosewala’s songs collectively have over 5 billion views, and made it to the Top 5 in the UK charts last year. He was featured among the best new artists of 2020 by The Guardian.

On social media, fans wrote, “Legends never die” and some called him “greatest of all time.”

On June 11, which marked Sidhu’s 29th birth anniversary, his family shared a nostalgic video with his childhood photos. His fans, friends and family members showered the comments section with love for the late singer-songwriter.

A few billboards at Times Square, New York, were used to pay a tribute to the late singer recently as they played parts of his music videos. The clip shared on social media showed people stopping by and watching the videos, as some fans even imitated his trademark step.

So far, at least ten people, including the alleged main conspirator Lawrence Bishnoi, have been arrested for the killing of Moosewala at Jawahar Ke village on May 29.

According to the police, the singer left his house at around 5 pm on May 29 along with two others — his neighbour, Gurwinder Singh and cousin Gurpreet Singh. The Punjabi singer’s car was boxed in before he was shot dead by yet-to-be-identified assailants. They fired indiscriminately at his Mahindra Thar vehicle. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to investigate the murder. It will be supervised by the ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Promod Ban.