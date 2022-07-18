Sidhu Moose Wala’s statue unveiled in Mansa, singer’s father says ‘Can’t bear to see my son as a statue at 28’

July 18, 2022 5:38:06 pm
Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s life-sized statue was recently unveiled in his village in Mansa, Punjab. While everyone was quite overcome with emotion upon seeing the 6.5 feet tall statue of the slain musician, his father Balkaur Singh was inconsolable.
Balkaur said that the killers are sitting on foreign soil as Sidhu’s loved ones wait for justice. “I can’t bear to see my son as a statute at 28. We wait for justice,” the grieving father told ETimes.
28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab in May. Moose Wala was killed a day after the government lifted the security of 424 people, including the singer’s.
The rapper was known for churning out popular numbers like “So High”, “Issa Jatt”, “Tochan”, “Selfmade”, “Famous”, “Warning Shots”, “Legend” and “Game”, among others.
