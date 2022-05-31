Sidhu Moose Wala’s old video where he addresses death goes viral: ‘I am targeted, might die any day’

Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday, leaving his fans and industry colleagues shocked. Celebs from Anil Kapoor, Mika Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma and Lilly Singh mourned the death of the “Legend” singer. International rapper Drake also extended his condolences via social media.

The singer’s funeral was held today in his native village, Moosa. An old video of the 28-year-old is now going viral, where he spoke about death and living without any hard-written goals and targets. “I don’t have a specific aim in life. I have been targeted many times. I might die any day but I am not scared of death,” he says in Punjabi. His fans dropped emotional comments on the post, adding ‘miss you bhai’, and ‘you will always live on’ messages.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder, and the police are investigating into the role of those associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, of whose gang Brar is a part. In an interview, singer Mika Singh called Moose Wala’s shooting ‘shameful’ and also said that the late singer had told him about receiving death threats three years ago. Not just Sidhu, Mika said that many singers in Punjab feel threatened by gangsters.

Expressing his disappointment over the law and order situation in Punjab, Mika added, “He was no goon. He was not the kind of person who would drink and disturb people. He was just a singer who made a name for himself with his songs. So, if this can happen to such a nice boy and celebrity, that too without any fear of punishment, ye toh poora jaanwar vaala tareeka hai.” The singer also shared how during a trip to Mumbai, Sidhu had told him about feeling safe in Mumbai.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, three days after his security was downgraded by the Punjab government. He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa. Moose Wala was among the 424 VIPs who lost their security cover as part of the Bhagwant Mann government’s exercise to crack down on VIP culture.