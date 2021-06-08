Me and My Girlfriend: Sidhu Moose Wala’s new song is about his love affair with a rifle

After releasing “Brown Shortie” in May, Sidhu Moose Wala is back with a ‘desi’ number titled Me and My Girlfriend. As per the title, one would assume that it is a regular love story of a girl and a boy. But when you watch the video, you realise that the song talks about a man’s love for his rifle.

The video features Sidhu Moose Wala as a man who always has his rifle by his side. We see people mocking him for always having the rifle with him. He is the angry young man that we have heard of. But unlike others, he shares emotions and a unique relationship with the rifle. Sara Gurpal, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, features in the song too. She is the personification of the rifle. Unfortunately, for Sara fans, there is not much for her to do.

Me and My Girlfriend released on Monday. It has managed to garner over 5 million views on YouTube.

The song has been written, composed and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala. It has been produced by Moosetape.