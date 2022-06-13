scorecardresearch
Tribute for Sidhu Moose Wala at New York’s Times Square. Fan says, ‘Nobody can beat our legend’

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab last month. He would have turned 29 on June 11.

sidhu moosewalaSidhu Moose Wala was only 28. (Photo: Sidhu/Instagram)

Late rapper and singer Sidhu Moose Wala was recently paid a tribute at Times Square, New York, where a few billboards played parts of his music videos. The clip also showed people stopping by and watching the videos, as some fans even imitated his trademark step of slapping his thigh.

People clicked photos of the massive billboards and in front of it as a clip also displayed a photograph of Sidhu with his mother. People in the comments section were overwhelmed and rushed to pay their respects to the late artiste. One user wrote, “Nobody can beat our legend.” Yet another wrote, “Rest in power, legend.” Some others demanded justice by using the hashtag #justiceforsidhumoosewala.

The 28-year-old rapper was shot dead in Punjab last month. He would have turned 29 on June 11. Sidhu was killed a day after the government lifted security of 424 people, including his.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Santosh Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained as a suspect by the police.

Singer Mika Singh, who turned a year older on June 10, had said that he would not be celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect to the unfortunate deaths of fellow singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK. KK passed away after a suspected heart attack in Kolkata, post a concert performance.

