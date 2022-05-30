‘Sidhu Moose Wala foretold his death in his last song’: Fans spot uncanny similarities, mourn singer

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening (May 29). The musician was 27 years old. His death came as shock to his fans and celebrities, who took to social media to express their grief. Many fans also discovered similarities with the singer’s last song and his death.

On May 15, Sidhu had released the song, The Last Ride. The song was touted to be a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996. The song’s cover photo was the car Tupac was in that day, and Sidhu had also been killed in his car. One fan wrote, “Irony is the last song Sidhu Moose Wala dropped was the last ride and its cover was 2 pac assassination car, the same way sidhu is killed.” Sidhu was also in the car when he was killed.

“Two weeks after releasing a song called The Last Ride Sidhu was shot dead in his car. Such is life. Legend,” another tweet read. Many fans looked closely at the lyrics of the song The Last Ride as well. “st last week he released a song name The last ride and those were the lyrics: “Ho Chobbar De Chehre Utte Noor Dassda, Ni Ehda Uthuga Jawani Vich Janaaza Mithiye” Today he has been shot dead (The glow on his face says his funeral will be held in his youth). Others noted that somehow, Sidhu’s songs foretold his death. “What a Coincidence! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 (today’s date and month).”

Moose Wala was shot at while he was driving his SUV in village Jhawahar Ke in Mansa district with two others, and was declared brought dead at the Mansa Civil Hospital. Punjab Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra said, “Moose Wala left his house in Moosa village at 4.30 pm. Around 5.30 pm, he was driving his jeep, accompanied by two persons, when two vehicles that had been following him intercepted his vehicle and fired at him.”

Moose Wala, who belonged to Moosa village near Mansa had sung many superhit songs over the last few years. Earlier this year, he had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa, losing to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla — the minister who was sacked by the AAP government and arrested earlier this week over alleged corruption charges — by a margin of 63,323 votes.