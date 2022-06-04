Sidhu Moose Wala’s father denies having political ambitions, says ‘Don’t believe in everything you read on social media’

Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh in a video message posted on his son’s YouTube channel asked people not to believe rumours circulating on social media. He said that he has no interest in standing for elections.

The popular Punjabi singer was killed in a drive-by shooting last week. He was shot at least 24 times by unknown assailants after the Mahindra Thar he was travelling in was boxed in. He was cremated on Tuesday.

In the 55-second video message, Moose Wala’s father said in Punjabi, “I’m Sidhu Moose Wala’s father. I wanted to discuss a couple of things with you. I’m very disappointed by what I’m seeing on social media. Don’t believe the rumours that you read, I have no intention of contesting in elections.”

He continued, “Thank you for supporting me in these difficult times. There is a prayer meet on the 8th, I invite you all to meet me, and I will answer your questions. I am currently not in a state to talk much.”

Balkaur Singh is a retired government employee and a farmer, while the singer’s mother Charan Kaur is sarpanch of the Moosa village. In a letter written to the chief minister after the murder, Moose Wala’s father had demanded that government should take action against those officers who not only pruned his son’s security cover but also made those orders public. He also wrote that AAP government’s ‘inefficiency’ was responsible for his son’s daylight murder.