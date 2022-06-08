Sidhu Moose Wala Antim Ardas: Thousands pay last respects to singer

Sidhu Moose Wala’s family members organised an Antim Ardas (last prayer) ceremony for the singer on Wednesday. Moose Wala’s mortal remains were brought to his home in Moosa village amid tight security on May 31, and a funeral ceremony took place on the same day. The singer was shot dead on May 29.

The Antim Ardas was held at Baharli Anaj Mandi in Mansa. In the photos that have emerged online, Moose Wala’s picture can be seen in a floral frame. In other photos, Sidhu’s family members are seen sitting inside the venue. Thousands of people gathered outside the venue to pay their last respects to the singer. A ‘langar’ ceremony was also held at Baharli Anaj Mandi.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The state police termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind it. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, claimed the responsibility of the murder. This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s murder that took place last year, he had claimed.

On Tuesday, the Punjab police arrested 8 people in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. “Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of village Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of village Rewli in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana. The police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime,” an official spokesperson said.