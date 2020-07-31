Dil Ko Karaar Aaya: The Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai song is a treat for Sidharth Shukla fans

Sidharth Shukla is charming in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Sidharth Shukla is charming in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

The music video of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma, is out. Composed by Rajat Nagpal, the romantic ballad, crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai, strikes the right chord in your heart.

The video narrates the story of a couple who is hopelessly in love with each other. While Sidharth is a complete charmer in this track, Neha looks gorgeous too. It is surely a treat for Sidharth fans.

Shot beautifully by Sneha Shetty Kohli, the song has been written by Rana.

Neha Sharma shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “Let’s fall in love with Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.” Sidharth Shukla also shared the song on his Twitter handle and asked fans to let him know what they think about it.

This is the second music video of Sidharth after winning the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Earlier, the actor was seen sharing screen space with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill in the single titled “Bhula Dunga,” which was sung by Darshan Raval.

