Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Adhura’s new poster out, Sidnaaz fans get emotional

A few days back, music label Saregama announced that it will release Adhura, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The song by Shreya Ghosal and Arko will be a tribute to the late actor Sidharth, who passed away in September. It will also be a gift to Sidnaaz fans, as the music video will feature footage of the unfinished song featuring the besties.

While the song will release on October 21, singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday shared the poster which carries a still of Sidnaaz, caught in a fun moment. The picture that looks hand-painted carries the words, “Ek Adhura Gaana, Ek Adhuri Kahani. A Sidnaaz song (an incomplete song, an incomplete story)”. Shreya also penned few words for Sidharth calling him a star and said that it was fans’ demand to release Sidnaaz’s incomplete song.

“He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October,” she wrote.

Shreya’s post received a lot of love from fans as they got emotional seeing Sidnaaz together in the poster. A fan wrote, “Sidnaaz is forever alive in our hearts”, while another praised Shreya for the tribute. ” Your caption & such dedication revived this whole project. #Adhura is now the emotion to us,” they wrote.

Earlier, in a statement, Saregama shared that it received a lot of requests to release this song in some form. The first poster of the song featured a candle and was titled ‘Adhura’. As readers would know, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shot for “Habit”, a music video earlier this year. Given the lockdown and then the untimely death of Sidharth, the shoot remained incomplete. Adhura now will have footage from the same shoot, giving fans one last look at their beloved actor. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, had her big release Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film has been garnering positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

Earlier, photos from the shoot had gone viral. Photographer Ovez Sayed, who traveled with the team to Goa, shared a number of candid shots of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from the shoot. “It was a one-day shoot in Goa and we had so much fun. It was always a pleasure to work with such talented people. I really miss Sidharth. I decided to share these photos only for his fans,” he had told indianexpress.com.