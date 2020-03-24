Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Bhula Dunga launch LIVE UPDATES: SidNaaz fans are in for a treat

Bhula Dunga song launch live updates: Bhula Dunga, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, is crooned by Darshan Raval. It will release at 12 pm today.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: March 24, 2020 11:42:27 am
sidharth shukla shehnaaz gill song bhula dunga The music video of Bhula Dunga features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video “Bhula Dunga” will release today. This is their first screen appearance after Bigg Boss 13. The romantic song, crooned by Darshan Raval, will present Shukla and Gill in a never-seen-before avatar.

“Bhula Dunga” is the third song featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Earlier, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra featured in a T-Series song “Baarish”. Recently, first runner-up Asim Riaz featured in a song called “Kalla Sohna Nai”, alongside girlfriend and Punjabi singer-actor Himanshi Khurana.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and soon became thick friends. The duo received immense love from the audience. In fact, they were tagged as SidNaaz. Their chemistry was loved so much that the audience wanted them to become a real-life jodi.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about "Bhula Dunga".

Highlights

    11:42 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Here's where you can watch "Bhula Dunga"

    Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill through a video informed fans where to watch their first single "Bhula Dunga."

    11:16 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Darshan Raval to go live on Instagram

    "Bhula Dunga" singer Darshan Raval will go live on Instagram at 11:45 am. The song, which features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, will release at 12 pm.

    10:56 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Fans addicted to "Bhula Dunga"

    A few fans have heard SidNaaz song "Bhula Dunga" on Spotify and they cannot get over it. A fan wrote on Twitter, "I wish I can play the audio in loop but for views, I am listening to other songs in between. Addiction to "Bhula Dena" is already too much."

    Sidharth Shukla is a popular TV actor with shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak among more to his credit. He even starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, is a Punjabi singer-actor. Before entering Bigg Boss 13, Gill received nationwide attention after her war of words with Himanshi Khurana.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd