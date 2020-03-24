Bhula Dunga launch LIVE UPDATES: SidNaaz fans are in for a treat

The music video of Bhula Dunga features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. The music video of Bhula Dunga features Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video “Bhula Dunga” will release today. This is their first screen appearance after Bigg Boss 13. The romantic song, crooned by Darshan Raval, will present Shukla and Gill in a never-seen-before avatar.

“Bhula Dunga” is the third song featuring Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Earlier, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra featured in a T-Series song “Baarish”. Recently, first runner-up Asim Riaz featured in a song called “Kalla Sohna Nai”, alongside girlfriend and Punjabi singer-actor Himanshi Khurana.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in the Bigg Boss 13 house, and soon became thick friends. The duo received immense love from the audience. In fact, they were tagged as SidNaaz. Their chemistry was loved so much that the audience wanted them to become a real-life jodi.