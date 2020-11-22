Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to feature in music video Shona Shona

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had first appeared on Bigg 13 together. (Photo: Instagram/Sidharth Shukla)

After sparking dating rumours in Bigg Boss 13 and appearing in the music video of Darshan Rawal’s single “Bhula Dunga”, television personalities Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are pairing up once again for the music video of the romantic track “Shona Shona”.

The announcement was made by Sidharth via his Instagram account on Sunday morning. The song will be crooned by siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar. Directed by Agam and Azeem Mann, “Shona Shona” will release on November 25.

On Saturday, Sidharth Shukla hinted at a collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill by sharing a photo. The caption read, “Coming soon.”

Sidharth was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘Toofani Senior’ for a few episodes. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been making waves on the internet with her eye-popping Instagram uploads. The artiste was last seen alongside Arjun Kanungo in the romantic music video “Waada Hai”.

