Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Shweta Tiwari shares daughter Palak’s first look from Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee: ‘No less than a dream…’

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak will feature in Harrdy Sandhu's music video, "Bijlee Bijleee". Shweta shared Palak's first look on her Instagram account and penned an emotional caption.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 27, 2021 11:41:17 am
Shweta TiwariShweta Tiwari shared daughter Palak's first look from her music video with Harrdy Sandhu (Photo: Instagram/ Shweta Tiwari)

Television actor Shweta Tiwari is excited as her daughter Palak is all set to appear in a music video. Palak will feature in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video, “Bijlee Bijleee”. Shweta shared Palak’s first look on her Instagram and penned an emotional caption.

Shweta wrote, “Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever ! @harrdysandhu ‘s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October. It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!” Palak responded, “Love you so much mommy.”

Harrdy Sandhu shared the same poster and wrote, “The wait is over, introducing the Bijlee of ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ – @palaktiwarii . Can’t wait to show you the magic we created on 30th October.”

 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Palak will also make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, a horror film. It is based on the sudden disappearance of Rosie, a female BPO employee from Gurugram. It also features Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat. Vivek is also co-producing the film under his banner, Oberoi Mega Entertainment, along with Prernaa V Arora’s Mandiraa Entertainment.

In an earlier interview with Spotboye, Palak Tiwari opened up on the ‘benefits’ of being a star kid. “Frankly, I don’t consider myself a star kid. My mother is a very established actress but in a very different industry altogether. I would have had these benefits I feel in television. I still have the benefits. I have much more recognition now in this stage of my career, I wouldn’t have it if I wasn’t for her daughter. However, I think at the end of the day it’s your work that speaks.”

