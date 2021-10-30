Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak debuts with Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee, looks Bollywood-ready. Watch

Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song is out, and actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has proved that she is ready for Bollywood with this song. The song marks Palak’s first on-screen outing. As soon as the track begins, we are introduced to Palak as a superwoman who has some magical powers. She helps Harrdy fight goons, makes him a dancer, takes him through different time zones and what not. While initially we mostly see her in a straight faced, angry avatar, it is in the second half of the song when she puts on an actor’s vibe and takes over the screen. She has style, personality and everything that a Bollywood actor needs.

Watch Harrdy Sandhu-Palak Tiwari’s Bijlee Bijlee

The song has been sung by Harrdy Sandhu. Music of the track has been composed by B Praak while lyrics are penned by Jaani. The song has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Sharing the song on her Instagram account, Palak confessed that she has been obsessing over the track. “ITS OUT RIGHT NOW!!!!! Please check it out and give it alllll your love I’ve been obsessed with this song for one month and I’m so excited to share it with all of you,” she wrote. As soon as she shared the video, her friends and fans poured adorable comments. “Cindrellaaaaaaaaa,” Vikas Kalantri wrote. Varun Sood commented, “SUPER HERO LANDING.” Another comment on the picture read, “You nailed it girl.”

Shweta Tiwari also shared the song on her social media profile. Earlier this week, sharing the first look of the song, Shweta wrote, “Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever ! @harrdysandhu ‘s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October. It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!”

Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The movie went on floors in December 2020 in Pune.

“Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is a very special film for me. It required me to do a lot of research to slip under the skin of my character. But I had a great support system in the form of Vishal sir and Prernaa ma’am. I am really pumped to kick-start the last schedule of the film. Time flew by real quick! The teaser of the film that released today gives a sneak peek into the world of Rosie and I cannot wait to see how the audience reacts to it,” Palak had shared earlier in a statement.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.