Shweta Pandit welcomes baby girl, says she feels like supermom during lockdown

Bollywood playback singer Shweta Pandit and husband Ivano Fucci have been blessed with a daughter, Izaana.The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed Izaana on February 8, but made the news public only a couple of weeks ago as they wanted to respect the fact that the world had only then begun its battle with coronavirus.

“It was because of the crisis we faced in Italy. She was born right when the news of the virus came, and we quarantined ourselves by February 15, a week after she was born. The situation in Italy at that point was too tragic, and this was the happiest news of our lives. We didn’t want such extreme news to be revealed at the same time. It was best to wait and say it when things got better here. I did the right thing because now everyone calling me knows that we are handling it well by the grace of God,” the singer told indianexpress.com.

Lockdown has made motherhood more challenging than it would have been in a normal situation, but Shweta Pandit said it has made her emerge as a far stronger mother than she imagined she would be.

She said, “No baby stores were open. It was difficult to take the baby to the paediatrician because we were worried about many people in a queue. But they have managed to organise visits well here. So yes, it made it tougher than usual. But it is my husband, Ivano, who has truly been an angel and has been there through each moment with so much patience. We both are raising her by ourselves which is also blessed as we get to see her grow each moment.”

“Initially, I was going to fly back to Mumbai after she was born as I knew I would have had so much help with my whole family around. But God has his plans and now doing things myself has made me a supermom,” Shweta Pandit concluded.

