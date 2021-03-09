Shweta Pandit shares first photo of daughter Izaana: ‘Most incredible role I’ve played is that of your mother’

Singer Shweta Pandit shared the first photo of her daughter Izana on social media with an adorable note. On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday, the singer shared how she feels that among all the roles she has played in her life, the most ‘incredible’ one has been that of a mother.

The playback singer and the grand niece of Pandit Jasraj, Shweta and husband Ivano Fucci were blessed with daughter Izaana on February 8, 2020. She was born in Italy on the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in the world and Shweta calls her a “lockdown baby”.

Sharing the first picture of herself with 13 months old Izaana, the “Thug Le” singer wrote on Twitter, “This little angel who has given me every reason to be proud being a woman! From being daughter, sister, student, singer, performer, actor, lover, wife.. the most incredible role ive played is that of being your mother, my darling #Izana jaan #WomensHistoryMonth #WomensDay.”

Shweta Pandit thinks her daughter is “growing up differently.” In a recent interview with The Times Of India, the singer shared, “She (Izana) has seen her father and mother both almost throughout the day with her as Ivano and I have hardly gone out in the COVID-era. I see babies of friends and relatives who were born, say a year or two before the lockdown- and they are different. On the other hand, I have seen a few other lockdown babies as well. Lockdown babies are going to be far more attached and caring.”

The “Aankhein Khuli” singer also shared how her little one likes to hear the ‘bhajans’ in the voice of Pandit Jasraj. But for now, Shweta hasn’t introduced Izana to Bollywood music.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Shweta had said lockdown made motherhood more challenging for her than it would have been in a normal situation. “No baby stores were open. It was difficult to take the baby to the paediatrician because we were worried about many people in a queue. But they have managed to organise visits well here. So yes, it made it tougher than usual. But it is my husband, Ivano, who has truly been an angel and has been there through each moment with so much patience. We both are raising her by ourselves which is also blessed as we get to see her grow each moment,” she shared.