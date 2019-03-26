Shreya Ghoshal: It is important to find your distinct voice and style

In a career spanning two decades, Shreya Ghoshal has won herself not just dozens of awards but has become a force to reckon with in the Indian music industry.

With songs like “Bairi Piya”, “Piyu Bole”, “Yeh Ishq Haye”, “Teri Meri” and “Mere Dholna”, Shreya ruled the Indian billboard for years. The four-time National Award winner also did successful live concerts and musical collaborations with the biggies of the industry. Her latest outing is T-Series MixTape Season 2 presented by Amazon Prime Music, where she has performed with Armaan Malik.

On the sidelines of the show, Shreya had an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. Do you feel it is all about money today as a result of which real talent is getting lost in the race to get an instant hit?

Yes, I think it has always been the case. It is always about artistes following a certain trend or someone they idolize. When artistes follow a certain style, they lose their identity which doesn’t help them. They may get very short term success in that period/trend. It is important they find their distinct voice and style otherwise there are so many out there like you. You can start by feeling inspired, but eventually, with experience, you find your own voice.

Q. What is it about the current breed of singers that you did not have? And is there anything they don’t have, but you did?

When I started off on social media, I was much younger and had some crazy energy to talk about my life on all these platforms. But I can’t anymore, maybe I have changed.

Q. What does MixTape allow you to explore as an artiste, which other projects couldn’t till now?

In most projects, we don’t have a choice on who we collaborate with. Here, we get freedom. Music director Abhijit Vaghani was extremely open to suggestion and ideas from us artistes as well. For T-Series MixTape Season 2, I am collaborating with Armaan Malik and we are recreating the version of “Tum Hi Ho” from the movie Aashiqui 2 and “Rehnuma” from Rocky Handsome. And this version is completely different because “Tum Hi Ho” has got a nice quirky feel to it.

The songs are jammed up so beautifully. Armaan Malik is a wonderful artiste and our fan groups have been asking for us to work together. So it is finally happening!

Q. What is your take on the trend of recreating old classics?

Maybe it is easier to recreate the songs because the song is already a hit and people know it, ensuring that it is a success. It brings a new sound which is friendly in today’s times. There is commercial success. But at the same time, we have to make the effort of creating original songs. Trends keep changing, so let’s see.