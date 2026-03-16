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Shreya Ghoshal reacts to Arijit Singh’s retirement, calls his decision ‘brave’: ‘I also feel like taking a break’
Shreya Ghoshal says she too wants a break, as Arijit Singh's retirement stirs debate.
In January, singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement in a post on Twitter. The decision sent shockwaves through the music industry, though many fellow musicians praised his choice. Now, singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared her views on his retirement.
In an interaction with ABP News, Shreya said, “I also feel like taking a break sometimes. He took that decision very bravely… He is a musician from the heart. He doesn’t think about why he is making music or what he will get from it. He just does what makes him happy.” She added that Arijit Singh’s sincerity towards music is what made the audience connect with him. “Music is bigger than anything else for Arijit.”
Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal admits she’s embarrassed of her ‘raunchy’ song ‘Chikni Chameli’ featuring Katrina Kaif: ‘Little girls sing this song’
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After announcing his retirement, Arijit Singh said he would still honor his existing commitments in Bollywood. He also released his first independent track, Raina, at the beginning of March.
Also Read – Done with music being a machine’: Why Arijit Singh rejected Aamir Khan’s plea to stay in Bollywood playback
Shreya Ghoshal, on the other hand, has been busy with her world tour. As a part of The Unstoppable World Tour, Sherya will be doing live shows in the UK, USA, India, and Abu Dhabi. During the conversation, Shreya also gave her take on artist lip-syncing on stage and said she is very uncomfortable with that. “I will stop singing the day I have to do that,” said the singer.
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On the work front, Shreya Ghoshal was recently seen as a judge on Indian Idol 16. Her latest Bollywood song, “Maatrubhumi,” features in Salman Khan’s film Maatrubhoomi.
How did Arijit Singh announce his retirement
On January 27, 2026, Arijit took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
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