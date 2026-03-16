Shreya Ghoshal reacts to Arijit Singh’s retirement, calls his decision ‘brave’: ‘I also feel like taking a break’

In January, singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement in a post on Twitter. The decision sent shockwaves through the music industry, though many fellow musicians praised his choice. Now, singer Shreya Ghoshal has shared her views on his retirement.

In an interaction with ABP News, Shreya said, “I also feel like taking a break sometimes. He took that decision very bravely… He is a musician from the heart. He doesn’t think about why he is making music or what he will get from it. He just does what makes him happy.” She added that Arijit Singh’s sincerity towards music is what made the audience connect with him. “Music is bigger than anything else for Arijit.”