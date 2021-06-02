Shreya Ghoshal names newborn son Devyaan, shares their first family photo

Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared the first photo of her newborn son and also announced his name, Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, on Wednesday. Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child on May 22.

Shreya Ghoshal took to her social media account to share the first family photo after his birth.

Sharing the photo, which features her along with her husband Shiladitya and their newborn son, the singer wrote, “Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya’.” She added in the post caption, “He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ It is still feeling like a dream😍 @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life♥️🙏🏻.”

The singer announced the news of his birth earlier, writing, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.”

Shreya and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.

Shreya Ghoshal had announced her pregnancy earlier this year with an adorable post. She wrote, “Baby Shreyaditya is on its way! Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

Shreya’s husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya had also shared the photo of the singer where she is holding her baby bump. he wrote, “Cannot wait to cherish this bundle of excitement coming up in our lives and a whole new experience to share with @shreyaghoshal.”