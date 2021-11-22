Shreya Ghoshal introduces fans to her six-month-old son Devyaan, see photos

Updated: November 22, 2021 6:51:51 pm
Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya’s son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya turned six months old today. The happy mom shared several photos of herself and her baby boy.
Sharing the photos, Shreya wrote, “Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. ♥ Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings.”
Singer and fellow new mom Harshdeep Kaur wrote in the comments section of the post, “Devyaan ❤❤❤ You’re such a Blessed Babu with the most adorable smile 😊 Love you so much 😍.”
This is the first time Shreya Ghoshal has shared clear pictures of Devyaan. She has previously shared only glimpses of her son.
Shreya Ghoshal and Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their first child on May 22.
Shreya and Shiladitya tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
