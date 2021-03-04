Shreya Ghoshal confirms pregnancy, says ‘baby Shreyaditya is on its way’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is expecting her first child with husband Shiladitya. Confirming the news, the singer took to her Instagram account to make the announcement, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

She also shared a photo of herself where she is looking at her baby bump.

See Shreya Ghoshal’s announcement here:

Shreya’s colleagues and fans lined up to congratulate here. Sophie Choudry wrote in the post’s comment section, “This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling 😘😘❤️❤️🧿.” Mohan Shakti also wrote, “congratulations 😍.”. Ashmit Patel posted, “Whoo hooooo 🥳 Congratulations 😇🙏🏽.”

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5 in the year 2015. Shreya Ghoshal recently launched her latest single “Angana Morey” which has been sung, composed and written by Shreya Ghoshal, with music production by her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

Shreya has mesmerised audiences with her melodious voice over the years with songs like ‘Manwa Laage’, ‘Piyu Bole’ and ‘Bairi Piya’ among others.