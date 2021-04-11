Inside Shreya Ghoshal’s baby shower: ‘When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance’

Shreya Ghoshal is over the moon after she received a special baby shower surprise from her friends. The singer, who announced her pregnancy earlier this year, gave a sneak-peek into her virtual baby shower.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Shreya wrote, “When friends decide to pamper you even from a distance. Online surprise baby shower from my cutest ‘Baawris’ Everyone cooked something, or made something hand made, sent in a platter, plenty fun and games.. How lucky am I! ♥Wish the times were different and no lockdown/curfew were here. Missing meeting my girls.”

Shreya announced her pregnancy in March. She shared a picture in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”

The beloved singer also expressed how she feels about this phase of her life. “Experiencing the most beautiful phase of my life. The divine miracle of God,” Shreya wrote in another post.

On the work front, Shreya recently grabbed two awards at the Mirchi Music Awards, which was held in March. She was honoured with ‘Female Vocalist Of The Decade’ for ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ and ‘Listener’s Choice Album of The Decade’ for Aashiqui 2. “Truly grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for the out of the world composition – Mohe Rang Do Laal (Bajirao Mastani),” Shreya wrote. She also expressed that Aashiqui 2 “has been a benchmark album for us.”

Her latest track “Oh Sanam” is currently trending on YouTube. The song, which released on Friday, has also been sung by Tony Kakkar.