Shreya Ghoshal’s Angana Morey leaves a soothing effect on the listener

Popular singer Shreya Ghoshal’s latest single “Angana Morey” is out. The melodious track leaves a soothing effect on the listener and is the perfect song to start one’s day.

“Angana Morey” has been sung, composed and written by Shreya Ghoshal, with music production by her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal.

The video of “Angana Morey”, directed by Nazeef Mohammed, focuses on Shreya while telling a story through contemporary dance forms. Soumyadeep also appears in the video.

“The song is Shreya’s contemporary interpretation of the girl longing for her beloved, deeply in love for each other, but away from her. The raag, the composition and the music are encapsulating and transport you like a whirlwind from one universe to another, visually captured by the choreography and lifelike projections in the video,” reads the YouTube description.