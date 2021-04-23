RIP Shravan Rathod: 15 most memorable Nadeem Shravan songs

Updated: April 23, 2021 8:15:18 am
For the generation that grew up in the 90s, the songs of Nadeem-Shravan remain an inseparable part of their lives. The composer duo gave us chartbusters in Aashiqui, Saajan, Deewana, Phool Aur Kaante, Raja Hindustani, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Pardes, Dhadkan, Raaz and several others. With frequent collaborations with singers such as Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, they belted out melodious numbers that are fresh and hummable even today.
The news of Shravan Rathod’s death left the nation shocked. Shravan passed away after days of being diagnosed with Covid-19.
As fans mourn the death of Shravan Rathod, we take a look back some of the most memorable songs of Nadeem-Shravan, which still remain part of our evergreen playlist.
Sochenge Tumhe Pyar – Deewana
Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se – Dhadkan
Aisi Deewangi – Deewana
Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin – Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain – Saajan
Pardesi Pardesi – Raja Hindustani
Teri Ummid Tera Intezar – Deewana
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain – Pardes
Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai – Saajan
Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho – Salaami
Dheere Dheere Se – Aashiqui
Kitni Bechain Hoke – Kasoor
Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein – Dhadkan
Aapke Pyaar Mein – Raaz
Nazar Ke Saamne – Aashiqui
We’ll miss you, Shravan Rathore.
