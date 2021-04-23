scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 23, 2021
Latest news

RIP Shravan Rathod: 15 most memorable Nadeem Shravan songs

Shravan Rathod of Nadeem Shravan fame died on Thursday leaving his legions of fans shocked. Here are some of the most memorable songs of Nadeem-Shravan, which still remain part of our evergreen playlist.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi |
Updated: April 23, 2021 8:15:18 am
nadeem shravan best songsNadeem-Shravan's music ruled the charts in 1990s and early 2000s. (Photo: Express Archives)

For the generation that grew up in the 90s, the songs of Nadeem-Shravan remain an inseparable part of their lives. The composer duo gave us chartbusters in Aashiqui, Saajan, Deewana, Phool Aur Kaante, Raja Hindustani, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Pardes, Dhadkan, Raaz and several others. With frequent collaborations with singers such as Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, they belted out melodious numbers that are fresh and hummable even today.

The news of Shravan Rathod’s death left the nation shocked. Shravan passed away after days of being diagnosed with Covid-19.

As fans mourn the death of Shravan Rathod, we take a look back some of the most memorable songs of Nadeem-Shravan, which still remain part of our evergreen playlist.

Sochenge Tumhe Pyar – Deewana

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se – Dhadkan

Aisi Deewangi – Deewana

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin – Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain – Saajan

Pardesi Pardesi – Raja Hindustani

Teri Ummid Tera Intezar – Deewana

Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain – Pardes

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai – Saajan

Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho – Salaami

Dheere Dheere Se – Aashiqui

Kitni Bechain Hoke – Kasoor

Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein – Dhadkan

Aapke Pyaar Mein – Raaz

Nazar Ke Saamne – Aashiqui

We’ll miss you, Shravan Rathore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Jwala Gutta vishnu vishal wedding album
Inside Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta’s wedding festivities

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 23: Latest News

Advertisement
x