RIP Shravan Rathod: 15 most memorable Nadeem Shravan songs

For the generation that grew up in the 90s, the songs of Nadeem-Shravan remain an inseparable part of their lives. The composer duo gave us chartbusters in Aashiqui, Saajan, Deewana, Phool Aur Kaante, Raja Hindustani, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Pardes, Dhadkan, Raaz and several others. With frequent collaborations with singers such as Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, they belted out melodious numbers that are fresh and hummable even today.

The news of Shravan Rathod’s death left the nation shocked. Shravan passed away after days of being diagnosed with Covid-19.

As fans mourn the death of Shravan Rathod, we take a look back some of the most memorable songs of Nadeem-Shravan, which still remain part of our evergreen playlist.

Sochenge Tumhe Pyar – Deewana

Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se – Dhadkan

Aisi Deewangi – Deewana

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin – Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain – Saajan

Pardesi Pardesi – Raja Hindustani

Teri Ummid Tera Intezar – Deewana

Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain – Pardes

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai – Saajan

Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho – Salaami

Dheere Dheere Se – Aashiqui

Kitni Bechain Hoke – Kasoor

Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein – Dhadkan

Aapke Pyaar Mein – Raaz

Nazar Ke Saamne – Aashiqui

We’ll miss you, Shravan Rathore.