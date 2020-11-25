Shona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sway to a familiar club number

Shona Shona is crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

The music video of Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s track “Shona Shona” is out. Featuring the beloved duo of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, the song is a dance number with repetitive beats and lyrics.

The music video of the Tony Kakkar composition “Shona Shona” has an early noughties pop vibe to it, which works. Shehnaaz and Sidharth look good together, which is another plus for the track.

However, there is nothing new or interesting about its Hinglish lyrics, written by Tony Kakkar. The composition of the track is also designed to be an earworm, as is the case with most club numbers these days.

Here is hoping to see Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in something more exciting in the near future.

