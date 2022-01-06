Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar join forces for another music video, see poster

Actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, fondly called Shoaika by fans, are set to star in a music video. Titled “Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0”, this music video marks the couple’s second collaboration.

On Thursday, Shoaib shared the poster of the music video shot in a romantic setting, where he kisses his wife’s hands. However, in the background, there’s an image of him looking distraught, which hints at an emotional twist in the story. The song is a new take on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s popular song from Saajan. Dipika, last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, also shared the same poster with the same caption.

“So Finally!!!! We r so excited to share this poster with you all! This one is extra special… Because not only is this an iconic song.. but is also one of our all time favourites So here it is guys… Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise 2.0. Releasing on the 13th of Jan 2022 on @ishtarmusic !!! We r super excited how about you?,” the couple captioned the post.

The Sanjeev Chaturvedi composition is sung by Stebin Ben.

One of the most popular TV couples, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. After years of friendship, they two tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional Muslim wedding. Their first music video, with vocals by Mamta Sharma, released last year during Valentine’s Day. Dipika and Shoaib have also participated in Nach Baliye 8, where they ended their journey as semi-finalists.