Shilpa Rao: Hope female singers get more space to express themselves

Singer Shilpa Rao recently went live on The Indian Express’ Facebook page to talk about how she is coping with social distancing and self-isolation. The “Ghungroo” singer asked her fans to stay home and stay safe.

She shared, “It’s nice to see how India is coming together and following the protocol. Even if you are home alone, trust me, we are all together.”

Here are the excerpts from the live video:

How are you spending time during self-isolation?

I am focusing on riyaaz, brushing up my skills, digging up old music and keeping an eye on what is happening around the world.

I am doing duties at home. I make coffee and wash utensils (chuckles.) We have paid our maid in advance and asked her to stay home and stay safe. Please help those who are in need and cannot afford to stay home because of financial crunch. At this time, we all need to help each other. I urge my fans to help the ones in need.

Also, there are a lot of new artists who are doing music around the world, including rappers, I am exploring them.

You have completed 10 years in the industry, how has been your journey so far?

My first song was for Anwar (2007), “Tose Naina Laage”, which by far is my most special and favourite track. Since then, I have worked with a lot of lyricists, directors, producers and actors. There is so much to learn from them. Some of them have been in the industry for years, be it Gulzar sahab, AR Rahman sir and even late Yash Chopra ji. I had the privilege to work with them. Even after years, they work on themselves, which shows that there is no project that will change your life overnight and you have to keep working on your skill every day.

Earlier it was said that singers have a shelf life. What do you think?

Yes, the shelf life of singers is limited but you can increase it by doing a lot of riyaaz. There is no other way. For instance, see Farida Khannum. She is 95 and sings even now. Even today, if you hear her “Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd” ghazal, the expression, no one can do it like her.

Do you think there is a dearth of opportunities for female singers?

It just happens and it is sad. There are so many powerful and individualistic voices we have. I really hope there is a time when we have more tracks for females. And I hope these voices get the space to talk about what they want to express.

