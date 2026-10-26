‘Petty, shameless’: Shilpa Rao’s husband blasts organisers for cutting off her mic on stage

A day after Shilpa Rao confessed she’s “deeply hurt” by Bollywood Music Project, the organizers of a recent Mumbai concert cutting off her microphone on the stage; her husband Ritesh Krishnan also took to his Instagram handle to strongly condemn the act. Thanking the audience for their support, he also sent a shoutout to his wife. Shilpa recently won a National Award for singing “Chaleya” in Atlee’s 2023 blockbuster action thriller Jawan.

“I felt angry. I felt disappointed. I felt helpless!! And more than anything, it hurt to see someone I love and admire so deeply being put through this,” Ritesh wrote on Sunday night. “People know Shilpa Rao as the voice behind some of the most beautiful songs. But I know the woman behind that voice. I know how much her audience and her fans mean to her,” he added.

He claimed he’d “never forget” his wife being “treated with such disrespect” by Bollywood Music Project. “BMP, your PR team is working overtime to convince Mumbai it did not see what it saw. Cute! And above all, denying a fellow artist just two minutes to say goodbye to her audience was selfish, petty, shameless, and utterly classless,” wrote Ritesh.

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Thanking everyone who “stood by her”, he added that he’s “incredibly proud” of Shilpa. “Mumbai, we will be back. Your love deserves a beautiful ending. And we owe you that. (Red heart emoji),” he concluded. Shilpa took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you (red heart emoji).” Actor Gauahar Khan also commented, “You and her are beyond this neglect. We love Shilpa. May god only keep her in blessings.”

What happened at the BMP event?

At the 10th anniversary celebration event of Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai this past Saturday, there were delays caused by the management, which led to the slots of artists like Shilpa and Kutle Khan being cut short by half. After Shilpa couldn’t say goodbye to her audience at the end of her set, she returned on the stage in the middle of Kutle’s performance to do so.

“You’re singing very well, Kutle sahab. I’ll just take a minute to say goodbye,” she said. But as she began to thank the audience, her mic was cut off by the organizers. She waved her fans goodbye as she was escorted backstage by the security, as Kutle began to start singing again, much to the dismay of the audience present at the concert.

After her performance was forcefully cut short at Bollywood Music Project, #ShilpaRao allowed to say bye to fans. But even her goodbye message is cut short while Kutle Khan probably was cued to keep singing. One could see @shilparao11 feeling distraught and helpless. @bmp_live https://t.co/hMnL34k1lI — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) October 25, 2026

Later in the evening, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to write, “Mumbai, a piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped you didn’t. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices, I could feel it all. I promise I will come back to Mumbai.”

After leading film body, All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also demanded the organizers respect artists like Shilpa, the BMP issued an official statement in response. “‘We deeply apologise,” it stated, adding, “We hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard. We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup.”

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“Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set. While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety,” it concluded.

‘Shilpa disrupted Kutle Khan’s set’

Since Kutle Khan also faced a lot of flak from Shilpa’s fans from interrupting her goodbye moment, his manager also issued a clarification on Sunday. “The festival team had allotted each artist 15-20 minutes onstage. But they chopped Khan sahab’s performance time further. He was only given 10 minutes. But we were okay with it since they paid us,” he told News18, admitting there were major lapses on the BMP’s part.

“Shilpa finished her performance and left the stage. Once Khan sahab began his set, she interrupted his performance and said that she would want to thank everyone. He stopped his performance for her. Thereafter, the festival organiser, Deepak Chaudhary, came to us and told Khan sahab to sing ‘Dil Pe Zakham Khate Hain’. He kept telling him to start,” revealed Kutle’s manager Sharad Sharma. He claimed that Himesh Reshammiya, who performed before them, took a three-hour sound check, which led to other sets being shortened considerably. “We understand that Shilpa also bore the brunt of it. And yet, we let her come in between his set,” said Sharad.

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“We should instead be upset about his performance being disrupted by Shilpa. She should’ve thanked everyone at the end of her own performance. She went backstage and then came back when Khan sahab was halfway through his set. We hold no grudges against her. Artists are like one big family. Shilpa’s a good friend of us,” he added. But he also alleged Shilpa’s PR team started a fake narrative on social media. “We can also pay a lakh and get narratives started. It’s Shilpa, in fact, who stopped him and started her thank-you note. We simply did things as per the festival organiser because they paid us. Shilpa didn’t pay us,” he double down.