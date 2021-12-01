Shershaah’s Ranjha, Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT among India’s most streamed in 2021: Apple Music releases year-end highlights

Apple Music’s most-streamed song of the year was BTS’ Dynamite but its India-specific listing had some of the most popular desi songs of the year including tracks like “Ranjha”, “Brown Munde”, “Raataan Lambiyan”, among others.

As per the statement shared by the company, out of the 10 top songs streamed in India, six are Indian songs, ‘indicating growing popularity of local content amongst our listeners’. Also out of the Top 100, 26 songs are under the Bollywood label and 16 fall under the Punjabi category. Independent musicians like Prateek Kuhad, Ritviz and Anuv Jain also found a place in the Top 100.

Here’s a list of the top songs, artists and albums that were locally streamed.

Top 10 Songs

AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill & Shinda Kahlon – Brown Munde

Jasleen Royal & B. Praak – Ranjha (From Shershaah)

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Pritam & Arijit Singh – Aabaad Barbaad (From Ludo)

AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gurinder Gill & Gminxr – Insane

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY

Justin Bieber – Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)

Dua Lipa – Levitating (feat. DaBaby)

Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur – Raataan Lambiyan

Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao & Vishal & Shekhar – Ghungroo (From War)

Top 10 Albums

Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sachet-Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Akhil Sachdeva & Amaal Mallik

Moosetape – Sidhu Moose Wala

After Hours – The Weeknd

G.O.A.T. – Diljit Dosanjh

Justice – Justin Bieber

Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin & Vikram Montrose

Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – A. R. Rahman

Starboy – The Weeknd

Not by Chance – AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill & Money Musik

÷ (Deluxe) – Ed Sheeran

Top 10 Artists

Arijit Singh

Pritam

A. R. Rahman

AP Dhillon

The Weeknd

Justin Bieber

Shreya Ghoshal

Sidhu Moose Wala

Gurinder Gill

Diljit Dosanjh