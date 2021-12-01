Shershaah’s Ranjha, Diljit Dosanjh’s GOAT among India’s most streamed in 2021: Apple Music releases year-end highlights

December 1, 2021 4:38:55 pm
Apple Music’s most-streamed song of the year was BTS’ Dynamite but its India-specific listing had some of the most popular desi songs of the year including tracks like “Ranjha”, “Brown Munde”, “Raataan Lambiyan”, among others.
As per the statement shared by the company, out of the 10 top songs streamed in India, six are Indian songs, ‘indicating growing popularity of local content amongst our listeners’. Also out of the Top 100, 26 songs are under the Bollywood label and 16 fall under the Punjabi category. Independent musicians like Prateek Kuhad, Ritviz and Anuv Jain also found a place in the Top 100.
Here’s a list of the top songs, artists and albums that were locally streamed.
Top 10 Songs
AP Dhillon, Gminxr, Gurinder Gill & Shinda Kahlon – Brown Munde
Jasleen Royal & B. Praak – Ranjha (From Shershaah)
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Pritam & Arijit Singh – Aabaad Barbaad (From Ludo)
AP Dhillon, Shinda Kahlon, Gurinder Gill & Gminxr – Insane
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – STAY
Justin Bieber – Peaches (feat. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)
Dua Lipa – Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
Tanishk Bagchi, Jubin Nautiyal & Asees Kaur – Raataan Lambiyan
Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao & Vishal & Shekhar – Ghungroo (From War)
Top 10 Albums
Kabir Singh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Sachet-Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Mithoon, Akhil Sachdeva & Amaal Mallik
Moosetape – Sidhu Moose Wala
After Hours – The Weeknd
G.O.A.T. – Diljit Dosanjh
Justice – Justin Bieber
Shershaah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Tanishk Bagchi, B. Praak, Jasleen Royal, Javed Mohsin & Vikram Montrose
Rockstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – A. R. Rahman
Starboy – The Weeknd
Not by Chance – AP Dhillon, Gurinder Gill & Money Musik
÷ (Deluxe) – Ed Sheeran
Top 10 Artists
Arijit Singh
Pritam
A. R. Rahman
AP Dhillon
The Weeknd
Justin Bieber
Shreya Ghoshal
Sidhu Moose Wala
Gurinder Gill
Diljit Dosanjh
