Honoured to score music for Aditya Chopra’s Befikre, says singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani

Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Shekhar Ravjiani feels that Aditya Chopra creates amazing love stories on screen and it's a big thing to give music to his films.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: July 20, 2016 5:53:14 pm
Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani, one half of popular music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar, says it was an honour to create music for Aditya Chopra’s directorial venture Befikre.

“We are very proud of the music of Befikre. We just can’t wait for it (music) to come out. We have huge respect for Aditya Chopra. He creates amazing love stories on screen and it’s a big thing to give music to his films.

“It’s an honor to be working with him. He is a peace-loving man,” Shekhar told PTI.

Besides Ranveer Singh-Vaani Kapoor starrer, the duo’s other upcoming projects include Sonakshi Sinha’s “Akira” and Riteish Deshmukh’s Banjo.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old singer-composer is elated with the response to the music of Salman Khan starrer Sultan.

“People have loved Sultan and its music as well. We are overwhelmed with the response. We make sure we work more harder in our next film,” he added.

Shekhar has been roped in as one of the coaches for The Voice India Kids, an adaptation of the international singing reality show The Voice.

Singers Shaan and Neeti Mohan will also be part of the show, which will be aired on &TV from July 23.

