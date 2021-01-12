Shehnaaz Gill’s dance cover of Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram will instantly lift your mood

The track “Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram” from the 1951 Hindi film Albela has once again captured the popular imagination thanks to the use of its recreated version in Netflix movie Ludo. Now, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has gone ahead and done a dance cover of the nostalgic number.

Like Shehnaaz, the dance cover is a ‘sweet’ ode to the C Ramachandra song. It is bubbly and effervescent like the former Bigg Boss contestant. But the choreography is as generic as it can get. In fact, the music video itself has an amateurish vibe.

Seeing Shehnaaz Gill tapping her foot in music videos these days is nothing new. Gill has appeared in multiple videos, including Tony Kakkar’s “Shona Shona” and Darshan Rawal’s “Bhula Dunga.”

Shehnaaz recently shot for the music video of a romantic song crooned by the versatile Shreya Ghoshal. The video, also featuring Sidharth Shukla, is expected to release around Valentine’s Day this year.