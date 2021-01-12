scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Must Read

Shehnaaz Gill’s dance cover of Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram will instantly lift your mood

Like Shehnaaz Gill, the dance cover is a 'sweet' ode to the C Ramachandra song. It is bubbly and effervescent like the former Bigg Boss contestant.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 12, 2021 8:25:54 pm
shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill shakes a leg to the nostalgic track. (Photo: Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill, Saregama Music)

The track “Qismat Ki Hawa Kabhi Naram” from the 1951 Hindi film Albela has once again captured the popular imagination thanks to the use of its recreated version in Netflix movie Ludo. Now, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has gone ahead and done a dance cover of the nostalgic number.

Like Shehnaaz, the dance cover is a ‘sweet’ ode to the C Ramachandra song. It is bubbly and effervescent like the former Bigg Boss contestant. But the choreography is as generic as it can get. In fact, the music video itself has an amateurish vibe.

Seeing Shehnaaz Gill tapping her foot in music videos these days is nothing new. Gill has appeared in multiple videos, including Tony Kakkar’s “Shona Shona” and Darshan Rawal’s “Bhula Dunga.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Shehnaaz recently shot for the music video of a romantic song crooned by the versatile Shreya Ghoshal. The video, also featuring Sidharth Shukla, is expected to release around Valentine’s Day this year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

allu arjun, pooja hegde Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo reunion: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Trivikram and others attend bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement