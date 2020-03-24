Before Bhula Dunga, check out these Shehnaaz Gill music videos

Shehnaaz Gill, a Punjabi singer-actor, rose to nationwide fame with Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram) Shehnaaz Gill, a Punjabi singer-actor, rose to nationwide fame with Bigg Boss 13. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

It is a big day today for SidNaaz fans as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be seen together in the music video “Bhula Dunga”. The love ballad by Darshan Raval features the couple in a never-seen-before avatar. From the time the first look came out, fans have been going crazy waiting for the launch.

To make your wait for Bhula Dunga a little easy, check out these videos of Shehnaaz Gill.

Veham (2019)

The day Shehnaaz Gill entered Bigg Boss 13, she launched her song Veham. After a few days, her team released the music video, featuring Gill as a woman who gets dumped by her partner. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist goes on to sing that while many would have felt that she will die after he is gone, she didn’t even blink an eye before moving on.

Sidewalk (2020)

In this song, Shehnaaz Gil heaps praise on her partner. She says that he never lets her walk on the sidewalk, as he doesn’t even want her to get a scratch. Gill also sings that he is the perfect boy for her, who tells her to keep looking into his eyes, as he is there to deal with everything else. The music video also features Harj Nagra.

Yeah Baby (2018)

The song by Garry Sandhu was recently in the news after Ajay Devgn grooved on it with Tabu and Rakul Preet in De De Pyaar De. One of Shehnaaz Gill’s most popular music videos, the actor is seen doing the traditional ‘gidda’ dance. If readers would remember, when the song played in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Gill had made the entire house dance on it.

Galtiaan (2019)

The song by Prabh Jass is about the mistakes made in a relationship. Shehnaaz Gill is a sight for sore eyes here.

Mind Na Kari (2019)

The music video by Robbey Singh features Shehnaaz Gill as a geeky secretary to a gang leader. When he is told that Gill is in love with him, another woman in his gang turns against him. In the climax, when the man is about to get attacked, Gill takes charge and saves her love.

Ardaasan Kardi (2020)

The music video by Jaskaran Riar features Shehnaaz Gill as a helpless girlfriend trying hard to get her man (a goon) to walk away from a dangerous life.

Yaari (2017)

Shehnaaz Gill looks cute as a button in this old music video. The video by Deep Jandu looks no less than an action film, with Gill’s screen boyfriend taking on anyone who comes in his girlfriend’s way. Playing a young college-goer, Gill also looks totally bestowed by her gabru Punjabi man.

Rakaan (2019)

Another cute college avatar of Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in this music video by Dr Harman. The video also features Gill in a traditional Punjabi look, doing what she does best – dance.

Gedi Route (2019)

The single by Nawab talks about friends’ hangout sessions. The video features Shehnaaz Gill as a woman awestruck by Nawab, and then trying hard to strike a conversation with him. She also gets blown away when he dons the traditional turban.

Range (2019)

This one is quite an unimpressive song by Shehnaaz Gill.

Which among these videos is your favourite?

