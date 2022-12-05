scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in Ghani Syaani, impresses fans as she raps with MC Square. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square's Ghani Syaani dropped on Monday leaving fans impressed. Shehnaaz not only looks gorgeous in this catchy number but also ably raps a section.

Shehnaaz Gill-MC Square's Ghani Syaani music video is here.

The much-awaited music video “Ghani Syaani” dropped on Monday afternoon. Featuring MTV Hustle 2 winner MC Square and Shehnaaz Gill, the Haryanvi song is quite an earworm. However, it is the Bigg Boss 13 star’s rapping skills that have left fans impressed.

MC Square, whose real name is Abhishek Baisla had recently won the second edition of the rap reality show, Hustle. Earlier, he had shared the photo with Shehnaaz with the caption, “What’s Cooking?”  Produced by Anshul Garg, the music of the song is by Rajat Nagpal while MC Square has penned the lyrics.

The video opens with MC Square walking in the desert tiredly when he comes across a pond. As the sign on it mentions the water is poisonous, the tired man contemplates drinking it. However, soon, Shehnaaz appears looking gorgeous in golden attire. She offers him the water, and he happily sips it.

Watch |Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to Sidharth Shukla: ‘Itna mere pe invest kiya…’

Based on the concept of illusion and mirage, the video sees the two singing and dancing at exotic locations. While we all know how well a rapper MC Square is, Shehnaaz tries her hands at it and does a fair job. Also, the actor-singer looks drop-dead gorgeous in the video with her Arabian-style dresses and smoky eyes. While the lyrics of this catchy number are in Haryanvi, it’s comprehensive and easy to sing along.

Fans were quite generous with their compliments for “Ghani Syaani”. They posted comments like “Being punjabi , to sing haryanvi is very difficult .. nd shehnaaz haryanvi rap she nailed it”, ” Everything about this mv is top class. I’m a Shehnaaz Gill fan and I really loved Mc Sq as well. When I say everything is top class, I mean it. You both nailed it. This is how you end a year” and “This girllll is going to take on every field like literally she is everywhere I’m awestruck.” Fans also noted that one of Shehnaaz’s looks in the music video is quite similar to Katrina Kaif’s “Kinna Sona” song from Phone Bhoot. As readers would know, she was earlier tagged as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ by fans, however, now prefers being known as ‘India ki Shehnaaz Gill’.

More |Shehnaaz Gill kisses weeping fan, shoos away security as she accepts a gift

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame after her Bigg Boss stint, recently launched her celebrity talk show Desi Vibes. She will also make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor also has 100 % with Riteish Deshmukh-John Abraham and Rhea Kapoor’s next in her kitty.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 02:05:41 pm
