First look: Shehnaaz Gill to feature in Jassie Gill’s single Keh Gayi Sorry

After the huge success of her single “Bhula Dunga”, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is back with another music video. This time, she will be seen opposite popular Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill.

The first poster of the song, titled “Keh Gayi Sorry”, was shared by both the stars. “So guys here is the poster of new upcoming song #kehgayisorry HOPE u will love it with @jassie.gill,” Shehnaaz wrote along with the poster.

The teaser of the song will be out on Friday at 3 pm.

Jassie Gill wrote on Instagram, “So guys here is the poster of my next single #KehGayiSorry ft. one nd only @shehnaazgill Teaser releasing tomorrow 3pm.”

Jassie and Shehnaaz were seen together in the Bigg Boss house when the former came to promote his film Panga along with Kangana Ranaut. After his visit, the Punjabi singer rooted for Shehnaaz and even requested his audience to vote for her.

Ever since her exit from the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz Gill has been entertaining her fans in her inimitable style. Be it on Instagram or TikTok, she keeps posting funny videos on how she is killing time during the lockdown. Recently, she shared a BTS video from the shoot of “Bhula Dunga”. In the video, she was seen with her favourite Siddharth Shukla.

