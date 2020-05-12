Keh Gayi Sorry song: Jassie Gill croons an emotional ballad for Shehnaaz Gill

The lyrical video of Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s song Keh Gayi Sorry is out. The lyrical video of Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s song Keh Gayi Sorry is out.

The wait is finally over for Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill fans, as their music video “Keh Gayi Sorry” is out. Due to the lockdown, a full music video couldn’t be shot, so for now the team has released a lyrical video. However, it does include some visuals of Shehnaaz and Jassie, which they shot from home.

The emotional love ballad has been crooned by Jassie Gill. The video presents the story of two lovers, who decide to part ways but are left heartbroken without each other. The words are in Punjabi but the song will strike a chord with all. At the end, Jassie and Shehnaaz also have a video message for their fans, informing them that once the lockdown is over, they will shoot a video.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill’s song Keh Gayi Sorry here:

Jassie Gill announced the release of the video on Instagram and wrote, “Lyrical video is out on YouTube 🤗 Thank you for always giving continuous support ! Due to lockdown, we were not able to shoot the video, but I promise we will be coming with the video as soon as this lockdown period gets over ❤️”

While Jassie and Shehnaaz have known each other for a while, fans got to know about their camaraderie when he visited the Bigg Boss 13 house to promote Panga with Kangana Ranaut. The two had then performed together, and post his exit, Shehnaaz even mentioned that Jassie’s presence made her emotional. On his part, Jassie kept rooting for her, and even requested his fans to vote for her.

