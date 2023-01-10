Moon Rise: Guru Randhawa loves and loses Shehnaaz Gill in romantic number. Watch

The long wait for Shehnaaz Gill fans finally came to an end with Moon Rise dropping on Tuesday afternoon. Sung and featuring Guru Randhawa, the music video is all about love and heartbreak. Shehnaaz and Guru also raised the temperature with their chemistry, leaving fans calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

The love ballad has been shot on a beach and shows the many stages of love between the couple. As Guru remembers his happy times with Shehnaaz, we are treated to a lovers’ tiff and even a romantic proposal. However, things seemed to be tragic at present as he throws away the ring in the sea. It’s unfortunate that the makers did not reveal what went wrong in the love story.

Shehnaaz looks gorgeous in the music video dressed in a red and pink dress, as she romances Guru. Their on-screen chemistry has been lauded by fans, ever since the actors-singers dropped a BTS video on social media.

Fans were quick to drop comments on the video, complimenting Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa. “Masterpiece.. Shehnaaz’s beauty and expressions Guruji’s voice and lyrics. perfect combination,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Guru & Shehnaaz you both nail it 👏 Guru your voice ❤👌👌.” Other comments on the video read, “So loving the vibe of this song, Shehnaaz is just looking out of this world beautiful and mystical ❤️❤️,” “Shehnaaz Gill’s presence is a treat to eyes & Guru Randhawa’s voice is a pure treat to ears! Overall beautiful 👌👌❤❤,” and “Guru Ki Aawaaz aur Shehnaaz Ka Andaaz Pure Love Hai Ji ♥♥💖💖.”

Earlier, Guru had shared a behind-the-scenes video where Shehnaaz is telling him to look at her as he blushes and looks away. The singer had captioned the video as, “You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.