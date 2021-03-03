Shehnaaz Gill-Badshah’s Fly drops its first look, song out on March 5

Bigg Boss 13’s favourite Shehnaaz Gill is all set with her latest project “Fly” that’s set to drop on March 5. The music video marks her first collaboration with popstar Badshah and Uchana Amit.

Badshah took to Instagram to share the first look of the music video. Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, the song seems to be a visual delight. The 20-second video starts with the visuals of the snow-clad locations. Shehnaaz Gill makes an appearance in a trendy car, giving just a sneak peek of her look. She also writes “Fly” on the misty window pane. Badshah and Uchana also get posing in the mountains, geared up in their winter attire. While not much is revealed about the song, the words “Hey beautiful” keeps playing in the background.

Badshah also shared a new poster of the music video featuring the trio. In the same, we see Shehnaaz Gill sitting atop a dirt bike, flanked by the two musicians. While in the poster, she is dressed in black with a red jacket, earlier the singer-actor had shared her looks from the song, where she adorned the traditional Kashmiri look.

The actor is presently shooting for her film Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Canada. In a recent live chat, she told fans that it has always been her dream to work with Badshah and Diljit. Shehnaaz even cheekily added that now that she has managed to achieve that, she can even think of retirement.

After hustling in the Punjab film and music industry, Shehnaaz Gill made her first national appearance on Bigg Boss 13. While she had a slow start, her cuteness and wit soon made her a favourite. Also, her chemistry with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla is loved by fans. After “Fly”, the two will be soon seen in Shreya Ghoshal’s single.