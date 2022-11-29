Shehnaaz Gill announces new song Ghani Syaani with MC Square, shares first poster

After much speculation, Shehnaaz Gill announced her collaboration with rapper MC Square, which is titled Ghani Syaani. She also shared the first poster of the song, where the two of them appear into be in a desert.

Shehnaaz captioned her post, “Dekho ji, baat toh sahi hai ki main hoon Ghani Syaani. Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare. Mark the date – 5th December 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans were thrilled, and one wrote, “Proud of you always!” Another added, “Queen of hearts!” Others commented that it would ‘be a complete banger’.

MC Square, whose real name is Abhishek Baisla had recently won the second edition of the rap reality show, Hustle. Earlier, he had shared the photo of the two of them, with the caption, “What’s Cooking?”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame after her Bigg Boss stint, recently launched her celebrity talk show Desi Vibes. She will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.