scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill announces new song Ghani Syaani with MC Square, shares first poster

Shehnaaz Gill announced her collaboration with rapper MC Square, which is titled Ghani Syaani.

Shehnaaz GillShehnaaz Gill announced a new poster (Photo: Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill)

After much speculation, Shehnaaz Gill announced her collaboration with rapper MC Square, which is titled Ghani Syaani. She also shared the first poster of the song, where the two of them appear into be in a desert.

Shehnaaz captioned her post, “Dekho ji, baat toh sahi hai ki main hoon Ghani Syaani. Ye raha first poster of our upcoming song Ghani Syaani with @mcsquare. Mark the date – 5th December 2022.”

Also Read |Shehnaaz Gill dedicates award to Sidharth Shukla: ‘Itna mere pe invest kiya…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans were thrilled, and one wrote, “Proud of you always!” Another added, “Queen of hearts!” Others commented that it would ‘be a complete banger’.

MC Square, whose real name is Abhishek Baisla had recently won the second edition of the rap reality show, Hustle. Earlier, he had shared the photo of the two of them, with the caption, “What’s Cooking?”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill, who shot to fame after her Bigg Boss stint, recently launched her celebrity talk show Desi Vibes. She will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:28:20 pm
Next Story

How to get your wallpaper to change automatically on Android

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra 8 celebrity photos
Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close