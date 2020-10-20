Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo join hands for Dil Diyan Gallan cover

"Dil Diyan Gallan" from Tiger Zinda Hai, was originally sung by Atif Aslam. (Photo: Screengrab)

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo to release a cover version of the song “Dil Diyan Gallan”. Shehnaaz released the video of the track on Monday.

“Dil Diyan Gallan” is a song from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. It was originally sung by Atif Aslam.

Sharing the cover song on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Comment with a ❤️ below if you want me to do more such song covers! #ShehnaazSings.” This is her first project with Arjun Kanungo.

Shehnaaz, who previously worked in the Punjabi industry, shot to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her friendship and self-proclaimed fondness for fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla made the duo, one of the most loved jodis in the house. Soon after the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Shehnaaz was seen in the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz Gill also featured in several music videos post her Bigg Boss stint. She will soon be seen in Colors’ special Shaandaar Ravivar.

