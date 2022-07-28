Shawn Mendes cancels world tour to prioritise his mental health

July 28, 2022 9:20:53 am
Shawn Mendes has pulled the plug on the rest of his world tour, cancelling dates in North America and Europe so he can focus on his mental health.
“I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” the singer-songwriter posted on social media Wednesday.
“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”
Mendes has had six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “If I Can’t Have You” and “Senorita” with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.
Mendes kicked off his world tour in support of his album “Wonder” in June, but earlier this month said he needed to take a three-week break. That break has now stretched into the whole tour.
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 27, 2022
Mendes said he had been “hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off,” but said that “at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”
The singer-songwriter assured fans he will continue to make music and will tour in the future. “I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.
