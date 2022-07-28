scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Shawn Mendes cancels world tour to prioritise his mental health

Shawn Mendes said he will continue to make music and will tour in the future.

By: AP |
July 28, 2022 9:20:53 am
shawn mendesShawn Mendes is taking a break. (Photo: AP)

Shawn Mendes has pulled the plug on the rest of his world tour, cancelling dates in North America and Europe so he can focus on his mental health.

“I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” the singer-songwriter posted on social media Wednesday.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

Also Read |What is Beyonce’s definitive album?

Mendes has had six top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “If I Can’t Have You” and “Senorita” with his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Mendes kicked off his world tour in support of his album “Wonder” in June, but earlier this month said he needed to take a three-week break. That break has now stretched into the whole tour.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Mendes said he had been “hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off,” but said that “at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

The singer-songwriter assured fans he will continue to make music and will tour in the future. “I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra breaks silence after film's box office failure, says he couldn't 'handle the hate and rage'

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divided?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty
Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Shamita Shetty: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement