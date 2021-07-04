Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello celebrate two years of dating each other: ‘Here’s to more love’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello celebrated two years of being together. The couple, who began dating in 2019, wished each other on their anniversary with adorable photos. Shawn shared a picture in which he is seen sharing a kiss with Camila. He wrote, “Happy 2 years my baby,” while Camila shared a couple of photos that gave an insight into the kind of bond she shares with Shawn.

While one of the photos shared by Camila showed the couple making funny faces, another picture of the two was too romantic and cute for words. Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Camila wrote, “Happy anniversary Kuko ❤️ here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love.”

Shawn and Camila have often opened up about their relationship in the past. In May, Camila dropped an adorable picture of Shawn, calling him her “home.” Last month, Shawn shared a funny video featuring himself with Camila and captioned it as “This is the type of content you signed up for.”

A look at Shawn and Camila’s relationship in photos and videos:

Last year, Camila shared a picture of herself with Shawn and wrote how she has “learned a lot about love” with him.

“It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you- I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday. It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection. I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird! So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love,” she wrote.

Camila also featured in the “Treat You Better” singer’s documentary titled Shawn Mendes: In Wonder. The two have often performed “Senorita” together in concerts. On the work front, Camila will be seen in Cinderella. Also starring Pierce Brosnan and Idina Menzel, Cinderella will premiere on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.