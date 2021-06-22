Shanti: Millind Gaba and Nikki Tamboli’s trippy track is sure to get your feet tapping

Nikki Tamboli is on a roll. After featuring in the music video of Tony Kakkar’s “Number Likh”, the former Bigg Boss contestant’s latest music video “Shanti” was released on Tuesday. The song, crooned by Millind Gaba, is a party track, which is sure to get your feet tapping. Millind, who has several hits to his credit, has upped his game with the new song. However, the video does no justice to Nikki, leaving her fans disappointed.

Penned and composed by Millind Gaba with additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold, Shanti is directed by Satti Dhillon. Talking about the song, Millind said, “Shanti is a fun party song. The lyrics and music are catchy and the sets are really bright with pop colours. I’m sure my fans are going to love it.”

Nikki added, “I had a lot of fun filming this one with Millind Gaba and hopefully, everyone will love it just as much.”

On the work front, Nikki Tamboli recently wrapped up shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. The reality show, which was shot in Cape Town, will soon air on Colors TV.