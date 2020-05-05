Shankar Mahadevan and Berklee Indian Ensemble recreate Dil Chahta Hai title track

Shankar Mahadevan, along with Berklee Indian Ensemble has given the song “Dil Chahta Hai” a melodious twist. Shankar Mahadevan, along with Berklee Indian Ensemble has given the song “Dil Chahta Hai” a melodious twist.

Shankar Mahadevan and Berklee Indian Ensemble, which consists of musicians from across 42 countries, have recreated the title track of Aamir Khan’s superhit film Dil Chahta Hai to raise funds for Indian artists affected by COVID-19.

The video begins with a message from Khan. He says, “Amongst all the films I have done, the song “Dil Chahta Hai” is certainly one of my favourites. It is beautifully composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics by Javed sahab are just exquisite. I am really happy to know that the Berklee School of Music has done a recording of this song and that all the funds collected from this recording will go to support the musicians and singers during these very tough times that we are living through.”

Sharing what his heart wants, he added, “My heart wants that anyone who is suffering in any way finds relief as soon as possible and that better days return.”

Besides Aamir Khan and students of the Berklee College of Music, the video has singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan wishing for a “Happy Planet”, Salim Merchant requesting “we help everyone in need” and Jonita Gandhi wanting to “fly home and eat mom’s khaana”. It also features Farhan Akhtar, Zakir Hussain, Ameen Rahman, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal, and Shalmali Kholgade among other artistes from 21 countries.

Dil Chahta Hai is back, and HOW! Thrilled to collaborate on this funky version by @Shankar_Live with @berkleeindiaexchange.

Video by @btosproductions!

Each view helps someone in need so please SHARE! #BIXCovidFund #berkleeindianensemble https://t.co/LcTqT5aLO1 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 5, 2020

Sharing the video, Farhan Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “Dil Chahta Hai is back, and HOW! Thrilled to collaborate on this funky version by @Shankar_Live with @berkleeindiaexchange. Video by @btosproductions! Each view helps someone in need so please SHARE! #BIXCovidFund #berkleeindianensemble.”

