scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s Tere Vich Rab Disda casually glorifies stalking, while insulting Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s creation. Watch

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's music video Tere Vich Rab Disda has a whole lot of problems but the makers glorify those as romance.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 5, 2022 12:58:11 pm
shamita shetty new songShamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat in Tere Vich Rab Disda.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted ways in real life but fans of the couple were treated to a music video celebrating their love on Friday. Titled ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’, the song is a remake of the classic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan qawwali. However, here, Meet Bros, Sachet & Parampara and Manoj Muntashir are credited with creating the song. T-Series does mention in the description that the original song belongs to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The trend of recreating/remixing classic songs has been around for a while and no matter how much they are hated upon, music companies don’t seem to care what the audience wants. Here, the hook of the song is the same as the original but the remainder is their own creation, which makes one wonder if they could have created an original track successfully. All the creators involved here have delivered many successful original tracks in the recent past. Sachet & Parampara were behind the songs of Kabir Singh that were quite loved by the audience. Manoj was recently honoured with the National Film Award for his work in Saina.

Now, let’s discuss the music video, which has a whole lot of other problems. Here, we see Raqesh trying to woo Shamita while she is dating someone else but he follows the age-old filmy funda of ‘let’s badger her until she says yes’ and much like the movies, it works here as well. The music video makers obviously don’t see it as a problem because her saying no to his advances is played out as her ‘nakhra’, and not as him being an incessant stalker who won’t take no for an answer.

The video ends with a ‘happily ever after’ further insisting that it is completely alright to land up at someone’s bedroom door late in the night because who even cares what the woman wants?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Also Read |Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Just a couple of weeks ago, Shamita announced her breakup with Raqesh in a social media note. “I think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support,” she wrote in her note.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 12:56:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

5

Thirteen Lives movie review: Ron Howard's outstanding Oscar contender is one of the best films of the year

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
On Indian highways, Nitin Gadkari cruises along: Our roads to match US fr...
Every institution in India under BJP-RSS control: Rahul Gandhi

Every institution in India under BJP-RSS control: Rahul Gandhi

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan military drills

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond
CWG 2022

From Punjab on both sides of border, weightlifters forge winning bond

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement