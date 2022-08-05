Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s Tere Vich Rab Disda casually glorifies stalking, while insulting Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s creation. Watch

Updated: August 5, 2022 12:58:11 pm
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted ways in real life but fans of the couple were treated to a music video celebrating their love on Friday. Titled ‘Tere Vich Rab Disda’, the song is a remake of the classic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan qawwali. However, here, Meet Bros, Sachet & Parampara and Manoj Muntashir are credited with creating the song. T-Series does mention in the description that the original song belongs to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
The trend of recreating/remixing classic songs has been around for a while and no matter how much they are hated upon, music companies don’t seem to care what the audience wants. Here, the hook of the song is the same as the original but the remainder is their own creation, which makes one wonder if they could have created an original track successfully. All the creators involved here have delivered many successful original tracks in the recent past. Sachet & Parampara were behind the songs of Kabir Singh that were quite loved by the audience. Manoj was recently honoured with the National Film Award for his work in Saina.
Now, let’s discuss the music video, which has a whole lot of other problems. Here, we see Raqesh trying to woo Shamita while she is dating someone else but he follows the age-old filmy funda of ‘let’s badger her until she says yes’ and much like the movies, it works here as well. The music video makers obviously don’t see it as a problem because her saying no to his advances is played out as her ‘nakhra’, and not as him being an incessant stalker who won’t take no for an answer.
The video ends with a ‘happily ever after’ further insisting that it is completely alright to land up at someone’s bedroom door late in the night because who even cares what the woman wants?
Subscriber Only Stories
Just a couple of weeks ago, Shamita announced her breakup with Raqesh in a social media note. “I think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support,” she wrote in her note.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
