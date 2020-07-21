Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi: Vidya Balan is a bundle of energy in this Sunidhi Chauhan song

Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Shakuntala Devi song “Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi” was released by the makers on Tuesday. The song sees Vidya Balan introducing students to the fun side of maths. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the fun number is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan.

Talking about “Paas Nahi Toh Fail Nahi”, Vidya Balan said, “The song is all about the fact that if you have not passed that doesn’t mean you have failed in life because there is always another chance.”

“Whenever I listen to the song, I want to dance. The lyrics are fun and easy. It was so much fun to shoot,” the actor added.

Vidya Balan, who shot for “Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi” with 80 kids at her alma mater St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, said the shoot was a whole lot of fun. “There were 80 kids. It was madness. Someone would say Vidya Balan; someone would call me teacher or miss. They would also end up fighting, and I used to play peacemaker. It was fun. But as soon as the song would start, they would put all their energy into it. I got so much energy from them.”

Shakuntala Devi will exclusively premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

