scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Shakira’s ‘Out of Your League’ song mocking ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique breaks YouTube records, is most watched Latin track in platform’s history

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who's played football for Barcelona, Manchester United and the Spanish national team, separated last year after being in a relationship for more than a decade.

Shakira, Gerard PiqueShakira and Gerard Pique were together for 12 years before calling it quits in June last year. (Photo: Shakira/Instagram)

Singer Shakira’s new song has seemingly ridiculed her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique and has logged in more than 63 million views on YouTube, making it the most watched new Latin song in YouTube history. Shakira and Pique, who’s played football for Barcelona, Manchester United and the Spanish national team, separated last year after being in a relationship for 12 years. They have two children together. Pique is now in a relationship with Clara Chia.

In this new track, which is a collaboration with the Argentinian producer and DJ BizarrapShakira says, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” adding: “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.” The singer also adds, “a she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” … “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you”, and mentions that Pique should spend time training his brain too. She also makes references to the media, her ongoing problems, the Spanish revenue authorities, who accused her of not paying 14.5 million in taxes, all in the song.

“You left me with my mother-in-law as a neighbour, with the press at my door and a debt to the taxman,” she notes. According to Spanish prosecutors, Shakira and her family have lived in Barcelona between 2012 and 2014, which means that she would have paid tax in Spain on her worldwide income for those years. They are seeking an 8-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 23 million euros if she is convicted. However, Shakira has accused the country’s fiscal authorities of waging a ‘salacious’ press campaign and said she owes them nothing.

The song Out of Your League was watched more than 63 million times in 24 hours. On the other hand, Pique hit back during a Twitch stream for his new ‘Kings League’ project. He revealed that his 7-a-side-league had made a sponsorship deal with Casio, after Shakira in her song said he had traded a Rolex for a Casio. “We reached an agreement with Casio in the Kings League to sponsor us. Casio is a great watch, it lasts a lifetime,” he said. Journalist Gerard Romero then asked, “Why did the Casio come in?”. Former Manchester City and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, who was also present during the stream, replied, “Because of Shakira’s song”: “It was because of Shakira’s song. I think that’s why Casio is sponsoring us. Pique got annihilated by that song,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 09:14 IST
Next Story

Should you completely skip all types of sugar? Know what expert says

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor’s dashing entry on a bike for Farzi trailer launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close