Shakira’s ‘Out of Your League’ song mocking ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique breaks YouTube records, is most watched Latin track in platform’s history

Singer Shakira’s new song has seemingly ridiculed her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique and has logged in more than 63 million views on YouTube, making it the most watched new Latin song in YouTube history. Shakira and Pique, who’s played football for Barcelona, Manchester United and the Spanish national team, separated last year after being in a relationship for 12 years. They have two children together. Pique is now in a relationship with Clara Chia.

In this new track, which is a collaboration with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, Shakira says, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” adding: “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.” The singer also adds, “a she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” … “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you”, and mentions that Pique should spend time training his brain too. She also makes references to the media, her ongoing problems, the Spanish revenue authorities, who accused her of not paying 14.5 million in taxes, all in the song.

“You left me with my mother-in-law as a neighbour, with the press at my door and a debt to the taxman,” she notes. According to Spanish prosecutors, Shakira and her family have lived in Barcelona between 2012 and 2014, which means that she would have paid tax in Spain on her worldwide income for those years. They are seeking an 8-year prison sentence and a fine of more than 23 million euros if she is convicted. However, Shakira has accused the country’s fiscal authorities of waging a ‘salacious’ press campaign and said she owes them nothing.

The song Out of Your League was watched more than 63 million times in 24 hours. On the other hand, Pique hit back during a Twitch stream for his new ‘Kings League’ project. He revealed that his 7-a-side-league had made a sponsorship deal with Casio, after Shakira in her song said he had traded a Rolex for a Casio. “We reached an agreement with Casio in the Kings League to sponsor us. Casio is a great watch, it lasts a lifetime,” he said. Journalist Gerard Romero then asked, “Why did the Casio come in?”. Former Manchester City and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, who was also present during the stream, replied, “Because of Shakira’s song”: “It was because of Shakira’s song. I think that’s why Casio is sponsoring us. Pique got annihilated by that song,” he said.