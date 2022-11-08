scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Shakira, Gerard Pique reach agreement on child custody after break-up

The custody agreement was reached one week after Gerard Pique announced his imminent retirement from professional football and departure from FC Barcelona.

Shakira familyGerard Pique with Shakira and their children at the Balloon World Cup. (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

Colombian pop star Shakira has reached an agreement with former partner Gerard Pique over the custody of their two children following the break-up of their 11-year relationship earlier this year, Shakira’s representative in Spain said on Tuesday.

The details of the agreement would be revealed later on Tuesday, the representative said.

According to local newspaper La Vanguardia, the agreement specifies that their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, will move to Miami with their mother.

Shakira Mebarak, 45, and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, 35, were together since 2011 but never married. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when he featured in the music video for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, the tournament’s official song.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?Premium
Why are oranges good for diabetics? How should you have them?
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war

They made public the end of their relationship in a June statement.

Also Read |Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she could face over 8 years in prison

The custody agreement was reached one week after Gerard Pique announced his imminent retirement from professional football and departure from FC Barcelona.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($14.48 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 09:28:23 pm
Next Story

African solutions: Lagos art fair tackles climate and culture

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Nakuul Mehta visit gurudwara with their children
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement